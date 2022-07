GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 3 Southbound in Glastonbury is closed following a crash, according to DOT officials.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Route 3 South is closed at the Main Street Exit, and officials said the crash has resulted in an overturned motor vehicle that is blocking the roadway.

There are no reports on what may have caused the crash or if any injuries are involved.

Follow News 8’s Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions in this area.