VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Vernon Wednesday morning closed down I-84 eastbound, Connecticut State Police said.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), I-84 eastbound is closed at the Exit 64/65 ramp due to a car vs. tractor trailer crash. The crash occurred between Exits 64 and 66 around 7:30 a.m. Vernon police are assisting with the shutdown of Exit 63 and 65 entrance ramps, while CTDOT is assisting with traffic.

Lifestar is responding to the crash due to serious injuries, CSP said.

State police is investigating the incident and urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

