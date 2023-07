BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a car crash and subsequent fire on Interstate 95 Northbound in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

According to police, the car crashed and burst into flames shortly before 6 a.m. near Exit 27A.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported, police said.

The crash closed the Rt. 8 North ramp, though the ramp has since reopened.

