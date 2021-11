CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are responding to a car fire on Interstate-91 in Cromwell Saturday afternoon.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports a car crashed and caught on fire between exits 22N and 21.

The right and center lanes are currently closed. There is congestion between exits 24 and 22 N.

No further information is given at this time.

