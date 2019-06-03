Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 6

CSP investigate tractor trailer, car accident on Interstate 91 in Cromwell

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cromwell_map_1523638421093.jpg

Connecticut State Police and officials have responded to a tractor trailer versus motor vehicle accident on Interstate 91 southbound in Cromwell early Monday morning. 

According to officials, a truck accident involving a car and a tractor trailer occurred on I-91 southbound between Exits 21 and 20 in Cromwell

Officials report that the two left lanes are closed. 

Police confirmed no injuries occurred in the accident. Police are on scene investigating.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss