CSP investigate tractor trailer, car accident on Interstate 91 in Cromwell

Connecticut State Police and officials have responded to a tractor trailer versus motor vehicle accident on Interstate 91 southbound in Cromwell early Monday morning.

According to officials, a truck accident involving a car and a tractor trailer occurred on I-91 southbound between Exits 21 and 20 in Cromwell.

Officials report that the two left lanes are closed.

Police confirmed no injuries occurred in the accident. Police are on scene investigating.

