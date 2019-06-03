CSP investigate tractor trailer, car accident on Interstate 91 in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police and officials have responded to a tractor trailer versus motor vehicle accident on Interstate 91 southbound in Cromwell early Monday morning.
According to officials, a truck accident involving a car and a tractor trailer occurred on I-91 southbound between Exits 21 and 20 in Cromwell.
Officials report that the two left lanes are closed.
Police confirmed no injuries occurred in the accident. Police are on scene investigating.
