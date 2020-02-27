CT State Police: Serious injury in accident on I-84 in Union, westbound lanes closed

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say I-84 Westbound in Union is closed while they investigate an accident with a serious injury. The accident involves a tractor-trailer and a Department of Transportation truck.

#CTtraffic Interstate 84 Westbound, Exit 73 in the town Union is closed while Troopers investigate a serious injury motor vehicle accident involving a Tractor Trailer Unit. Use alternate routes. #TroopC — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 27, 2020

According to a release from CSP, “According to preliminary reports, this involved an overturned tractor-trailer. Currently, the westbound travel lanes are closed as well as the left travel lane on the eastbound side. Troopers and Fire Department personnel are on scene…use alternate routes if possible and expect delays if traveling in or around the area as the roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.”

The DOT confirmed that one of its trucks was rear-ended on I-84 Westbound between exits 73 and 72 in Union.

Other – UNION #I84 East 0.50 miles beyond Exit 72 (RTE 89) at 2/27/2020 2:19:02 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) February 27, 2020

The DOT told News 8 that the driver of the department’s truck was alright following the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for details.