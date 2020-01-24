Amtrak train hits maintenance truck on tracks

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — An Amtrak train has collided with a maintenance truck working on the tracks in Newington.

More than 60 people were aboard the train headed to Springfield, Massachusetts from New Haven on Friday morning.

Amtrak officials say six riders reported minor injuries. Two workers were also in the truck but were able to get out before the train struck in Newington.

UPDATE: Train 470 is currently disabled north of Berlin (BER) due to a vehicle on the tracks. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 24, 2020

The train was originally scheduled to arrive in Springfield before noon. Officials say passengers will be transferred to another train arriving in the western Massachusetts city after 1 p.m.

The line is also providing bus services to some trains experiencing delays due to the service disruption.

Amtrak says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.