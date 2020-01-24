Breaking News
PD: Untimely death of Meriden man turns into hazmat situation
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Amtrak train hits maintenance truck on tracks

Traffic

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — An Amtrak train has collided with a maintenance truck working on the tracks in Newington

More than 60 people were aboard the train headed to Springfield, Massachusetts from New Haven on Friday morning.

Amtrak officials say six riders reported minor injuries. Two workers were also in the truck but were able to get out before the train struck in Newington.

The train was originally scheduled to arrive in Springfield before noon. Officials say passengers will be transferred to another train arriving in the western Massachusetts city after 1 p.m. 

The line is also providing bus services to some trains experiencing delays due to the service disruption.

Amtrak says the cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Ice House highlights need for heating assistance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice House highlights need for heating assistance"

Community makes Jennifer Dulos' memorial bigger after Fotis reportedly takes part of it down

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Community makes Jennifer Dulos' memorial bigger after Fotis reportedly takes part of it down"

CT state lawmakers push to legalize marijuana, cannabis tax could pay for Lamont tolls

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT state lawmakers push to legalize marijuana, cannabis tax could pay for Lamont tolls"

Boys and Girls Club celebrates 160 years with new Hartford location

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys and Girls Club celebrates 160 years with new Hartford location"

Pedestrian killed in Glastonbury hit-and-run

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed in Glastonbury hit-and-run"

Elderly woman killed in Glastonbury hit-and-run

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Elderly woman killed in Glastonbury hit-and-run"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss