WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 15 south in Woodbridge is closed due to a crash involving a car and pedestrian that happened Tuesday night.

All lanes are closed in the area of Exit 58, according to State Police.

State Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes.

#cttraffic Rt 15 southbound in the area of Exit 58 in Woodbridge has all lanes closed due to a car/pedestrian accident. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 6, 2021

No further information is available at this time.