Delays on I-91 south in Hartford after multi vehicle crash closes 3 lanes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - There are heavy delays on Intestate 91 southbound in Hartford Tuesday morning after a multi vehicle crash closed three lanes.

The Department Of Transportation says that the three right lanes are closed on I-91 southbound between exits 29A and 27 for a multi vehicle accident that was reported just after 6 a.m.

It's unclear how may cars were involved in the crash.

Connecticut State Police say they do not know the extent of injuries at this time.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.