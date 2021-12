WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate-95 northbound is congested due to a disabled tractor trailer Tuesday morning.

I-95 Northbound between Cross Road and Rt85 is currently experiencing some back up due to a disabled tractor trailer. Please use caution and don’t forget to slow down and move over — Waterford Professional Firefighters (@Local4629) December 14, 2021

Waterford Professional Firefighters reported the congestion is inbetween Cross Road and Route 85.

The left lane is currently closed.

Please caution and drive slowly.

No further information has been given at this time.

