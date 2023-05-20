EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash on I-84 has left one driver seriously injured Saturday morning, according to state police.

Police report that the crash occurred on Rt 5, near the town of East Hartford. The victim sustained serious injuries and needed to be transported to Hartford Hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Few details are known about the crash at this time but police report that an individual was seen fleeing the scene. This incident is actively under investigation.