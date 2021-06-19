Drivers asked to avoid Route 25, Route 111 Saturday in Trumbull

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Route 25 and Route 111 Saturday due to a power outage and loss of traffic control signals.

Police report a dump truck collided with power lines during an overnight paving project which caused damage to several utility poles and loss of power for all control signals.

The Route 25 and Route 111 intersection is currently without power and causing traffic delays throughout the area.

Police report the area will be affected for at least the next 12 hours.

Trumbull Police and State DOT will be assisting with traffic control at the intersection.

