East Haven police ask drivers to avoid Route 80 after serious motorcycle crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– East Haven police are advising drivers to avoid Foxon Road, Route 80, after a car vs. motorcycle accident resulted in serious injuries Wednesday evening.

Police said the accident happened in front of 990 Foxon Road at around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Regional Accident Reconstruction is on the scene investigating.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Eastern to Foxon Blvd; the area is closed.

The motorcycle operator has serious injuries and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

It is not known if the car operator has sustained any injuries.

