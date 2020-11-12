I-91 South in Wethersfield near Exit 28 closed due to fatal car crash

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police troopers are responding to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Interstate-91 Southbound on the Exit 28 off-ramp in Wethersfield Thursday.

The roadway is closed at this time. Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 27. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12:45 p.m., troopers say.

State Police say the driver struck the guard rail and went down an embankment near the Exit 28 off-ramp. Troopers say evidence at the scene reveals the crash likely occurred overnight and went undetected.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Radoslaw Kazmiercak of Rocky Hill.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class John Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at (860) 534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.