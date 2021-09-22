Exit-48 off-ramp on I-91 North closed until Thursday due to downed pole from crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Exit 48 off-ramp on Interstate-91 north in Enfield will be closed until Thursday due to cleanup from a crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said a utility pole was knocked down during a crash overnight Wednesday, and the off-ramp will be closed Wednesday into late Thursday morning.

Connecticut Dept. of Transportation said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

There is no information on the cause of the crash or the extent of any injuries.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.