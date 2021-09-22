Exit-48 off-ramp on I-91 North closed until Thursday due to downed pole from crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
enfield_map_1523647146463.jpg

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Exit 48 off-ramp on Interstate-91 north in Enfield will be closed until Thursday due to cleanup from a crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers said a utility pole was knocked down during a crash overnight Wednesday, and the off-ramp will be closed Wednesday into late Thursday morning.

Connecticut Dept. of Transportation said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

There is no information on the cause of the crash or the extent of any injuries.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

New Britain High School to shift to remote learning temporarily due to difficult transition for some students

News /

40 firefighters respond to fire on Ann Road in South Windsor that left home uninhabitable

News /

Teachers hold Freedom to Thrive rally in Hartford

News /

Cardiologist doctor talks about the signs and concerns of atrial fibrillation

News /

Hartford man arrested after police chase from Bristol to Plainville

News /

Connecticut woman speaking out and taking on Johnson & Johnson in lawsuit

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss