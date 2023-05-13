STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A family of four all lost their lives after driving head first into a tractor trailer Saturday morning, according to state police.

Police report a Safeway trailer was traveling northbound on I-95 in the center lane near Exit 8. An SUV carrying the Contreras Francisco family was tailing the trailer when, for unknown reasons, the SUV failed to stop and crashed into the rear of the trailer.

Everyone inside of the SUV, Joel, Lorena, Daniel and Joe E. Contreras Francisco, all sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. Their next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured. Both vehicles were disabled by the damage and were towed by East Coast Towing.

This crash is actively under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Daniel Sottini via email at Daniel.Sottini@ct.gov.