FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both sides of I-84 closed Wednesday morning due to a hazmat incident, state police said.

According to Connecticut State Police, all lanes are temporarily closed on both the westbound and eastbound sides of I-84 at Exit 39A after a car transporting pesticide and possible flammable substances experienced a leak.

State police, Connecticut Department of Transportation, and the Connecticut Department of Environmental and Energy Protection is on scene. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 40 and police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Additionally, Route 9 northbound at Exit 30 is also shut down.

