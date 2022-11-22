FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash closed down a portion of I-84 westbound in Farmington Tuesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other cars around 6:20 a.m.

The left and center lanes are closed between exits 39 and 38. Exits 39A and 39 are congested.

See our live traffic map:

Non-life threatening injuries were reported, state police said.

Police asked the public to seek alternate routes.

