Victim identified in fatal truck and scooter accident in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A road in Hartford has reopened after fatal motor vehicle accident early Tuesday morning.

A fatal crash between a car and a moped/scooter on New Britain Avenue at Julius Street in Hartford was reported by police.

The accident closed New Britain Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street. The road has since been reopened.

The driver of the motor vehicle remained on scene.

The operator of the scooter, 42-year-old Wilson Matos of Hartford, was pronounced deceased after he was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

The scene was cleared around 4, 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation.

