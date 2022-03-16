HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A firetruck responding to a two-car crash on I-84 westbound Wednesday morning was struck in Hartford, causing lanes to shut down.

State Police responded to the accident in the area of Exit 47 on I-84 westbound around 8:20 a.m.

While responding to the crash, a firetruck from the local fire department was struck, police said. The involved passenger vehicle was towed from the scene.

The two right lanes are closed with congestion between Exits 56 and 47, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said.

Officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.

Police urge drivers traveling in the area to proceed with extra caution.

