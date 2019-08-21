Hazardous conditions from motor vehicle accident close Grassy Hill Road in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Grassy Hill Road in Orange at the intersection of Old Grassy Hill Road and the Route 15 on and off ramp at Exit 56 are closed in all directions due to a hazardous condition from a vehicle accident.

Police say the accident involves a piece of farm equipment.

Police say the accident involves a piece of farm equipment.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has been called in due to a fuel spill at the scene of the accident, according to police.

