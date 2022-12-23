CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) – The West Cornwall Covered Bridge has been closed after it was damaged in a crash on Friday.

Connecticut State Police Troop B responded to a report of a pickup truck and its cargo striking the historic covered bridge in Cornwall, officials said.

The Department of Transportation responded to the scene and closed the bridge. State police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Connecticut State Police Traffic Services Truck Squad responded, inspected the involved vehicle, and took enforcement on the driver, officials said.

The bridge will be closed for approximately one week, according to DOT. Detour signs were set up on the RT 126 & 128 intersection along with the RT 7 and RT intersection.