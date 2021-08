Setting up for another sweltering day! The heat index soared into the mid 90s to low 100s on Wednesday, and unfortunately, it'll feel even hotter today. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will be in effect for most of the state--with highs in the low to upper 90s, and dewpoints in the 70s, the heat index will range from 102° to 110° this afternoon! Please take care of yourselves, your pets, and check on your elderly neighbors! If you have breathing or respiratory issues, you'll want to limit your time outdoors since there is an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect. There could be a passing thundershower late in the day, especially inland. Unfortunately, we'll be sweating through the start of the weekend. A cold front will come through on Saturday. Yes, it will bring us a round of showers and storms, but it'll also usher in some cooler and more comfortable conditions by Sunday.

Tracking Tropical Depression Fred and another tropical wave that could develop west of Africa. Fred will likely impact Florida early next week.