HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 East near Exit 48 in Hartford is closed due to a vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

CT DOT reports there is also a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East between Exits 50 and 51 in Hartford. Expect lane closures.

No word on any injuries for either crash. It is not known if one crash caused the other. State Police are investigating both crashes.

