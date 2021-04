WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) -- The City of Waterbury is making an effort to vaccinate its Latino population against COVID-19. This as the state has opened up nearly 100 walk-in, no appointment necessary vaccine clinics across Connecticut.

Every Thursday, you could hear Spanish music filling the city's South End community. It's coming from The River Baldwin Rec Center on East Liberty Street. That's where, since late February, Thursdays have been critical when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the city and increasing the number of people in the city's Latino community getting their COVID shots.