(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are on scene of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate-84 east near the Southbury/Newtown town line Tuesday morning.

The roadway is closed between Exits 11 and 13 in both directions. There is a large fuel spill and the tractor-trailer is on fire.

Troopers ask drivers to use alternate routes if possible. Expect delays.

There are no injuries, according to troopers.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.