I-84 West in Hartford shut down due to motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 84 West in Hartford is shut down in the area of Exit 50 due to a serious motorcycle crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the crash occurred near the tunnel around 6:15 p.m. and serious injuries were reported. There is no update on the victim’s condition as of this time.

No further information is available at this time.

