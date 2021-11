SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 westbound in Southbury is closed Tuesday evening due to a tractor-trailer fire.

Police say the closure is between Exits 14 and 11. Traffic is backed up and moving slowly in the area leading up to the closure.

No word yet on injuries or the cause of the crash.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest updates as they become available.