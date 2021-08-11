I-91 North seeing delays in Enfield due to tractor-trailer crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state police are investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least one car on Interstate-91 Northbound between Exits 48-49.

The right and center lanes are closed.

There are two injuries, and state troopers believe the injuries are minor. There is also a diesel spill, but there is no hazmat situation at this time.

Connecticut Dept. of Transportation reported this incident at around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.