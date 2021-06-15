One lane open on I-91 North in Rocky Hill due to overturned tractor-trailer

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate-91 North has one lane open between Exits 23 and 24 in Rocky Hill due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

Connecticut Dept. of Transportation (DOT) reported the crash at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. The roadway was closed and has since reopened the far left lane.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Drivers can use the Berlin Turnpike (Rt. 5) as an alternate route.

There is no other information confirmed at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.