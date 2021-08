WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in Wethersfield is closed Sunday afternoon due to flooding.

Tropical Storm Henri dumped several inches of rain during the first half of the day.

The state Department of Transportation reports as of 2:39 p.m. I-91 north is closed between Exits 25 and 27 due to flooding