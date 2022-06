MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A car fire caused I-91 northbound to close near Meriden.

The highway is closed between exits 15 and 16, according to state officials. Heavy traffic delays are expected.

The incident was reported on Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. There are no reports of injuries so far.

See our live traffic map here.

