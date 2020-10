WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Interstate-91 Northbound roadway between Exits 13-14 and the Southbound lane Between Exits 14-13 are closed due to a vehicle fire.

CT DOT reported the crash just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Delays on the Northbound side of I-91 back up to Exit 12 in North Haven.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No word on when the roadways will open back up.