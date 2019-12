NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The right three lanes on I-91 North in North Haven were closed due to a serious crash Monday afternoon.

The lanes have since been reopened.

North Haven Fire Department tweeted that the accident occurred at exit 9 before noon. Traffic is backed up as far as exit 3.

According to NHFD, the crash involved a white Subaru Outback and a tractor trailer.

Extrication was required.

