NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate-91 southbound is heavily congested between exits 10 and 7 due to a tractor-trailer crash in New Haven.

Delays – NEW HAVEN #I91 South 0.48 miles beyond Exit 9 (SOUTH UNIVERSAL DRIVE) at 12/9/2021 6:22:59 AM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) December 9, 2021

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened between exits 8 and 7.

The two right lanes are currently closed.

State Police told News 8 that the crash was a result of a diesel leak.

