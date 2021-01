SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) -- Police apprehended two suspects Monday night who are allegedly connected to the car accident in Seymour and a shooting in Derby. Officials are currently searching for the remaining fleeing suspects.

According to the Derby Police Department, officers responded to the area of Hawkins Street near Seventh Street at 4:40 p.m. Monday on reports of multiple gun shots. Witnesses Video surveillance depicted a white Kia SUV fleeing the scene.