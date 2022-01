Get ready for a busy morning ahead! Snow changing to heavy rain falling with slushy roads expected. The wind will be worst from through 9am with gusts to 60 mph possible. This will lead to thousands without power in the state! High tide flooding is expected to be impactful through midmorning. Aside from a few icy spots Monday night and a bit of light mix early Thursday, the rest of the week looks calm.

Early this morning: Snow changing to rain with hazardous roads due to ice on the pavement surface. Accumulating snow lasting longer inland. Winds picking up & gusting up to 45-60 MPH with outages increasing. Temperatures rising into the middle 30s & 40s from south to north. If you have had high tide flooding in your yard in the past, move your vehicle to higher ground and prepare for the water to rise.