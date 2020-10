(WTNH) — Interstate-95 Northbound between Exits 32 – 33 in Stratford is closed due to a tractor-trailer fire Wednesday morning.

CT DOT reported the fire around 6:45 a.m. Delays back up to Exit 27A.

There are delays on the Southbound side of I-95 in Stratford between Exits 34 – 32.

No reports of injuries at this time.

Drivers can take Route 15 or Route 1 as alternate routes.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.