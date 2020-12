GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-95 Northbound in Guilford Friday morning.

I-95 North between Exits 56-57 are closed.

#CTtraffic Interstate 95 Northbound, Exit 56-57 in the town of Guilford is closed. Troopers are investigating a multi-car motor vehicle accident in the area. Expect delays and use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area. #TroopF — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 25, 2020

There’s no word on injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

Troopers said drivers should expect delays. They are encouraging drivers to use alternate routes if traveling in or around the area.