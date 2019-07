(WTNH)–CT State Police has reported a downed tree on I-95 Southbound between Exits 14 and 13 in Darien Sunday afternoon.

The tree blocked the right and center lanes.

Tree down on 95-Southbound in Darien. (Photo: @michaeld021 on Twitter)

Connecticut State police reported the portion of the highway was closed, but the fallen tree has been removed and the road has since reopened. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.