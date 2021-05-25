In effort to eliminate congestion, new Exit 29 ramp on Interstate-91 north opening Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The newly built and configured Exit 29 ramp on Interstate-91 Northbound in Hartford will officially be open to the public Wednesday.

Exit 29 connects I-91 North to Route 5, Route 15, and Interstate-84 East. One big difference is that drivers will access the exit by traveling on the far-left lane of I-91 north.

The newly relocated exit ramp will replace a connection that transportation officials said has caused congestion for years, and sometimes the delays reach as far back as Wethersfield Cove.

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Joseph J. Giulietti will commemorate the exit opening Tuesday morning.