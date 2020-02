CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Interstate 691 eastbound near Cheshire/Southington.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bad scene here on 691 East in Cheshire/Southington area. At least four ambulances and several fire trucks. Road closed for accident investigation. ⁦@WTNH⁩ pic.twitter.com/5JqYKGSGKb — Erik Dobratz (@Erikd25) February 19, 2020

According to Southington Fire Department, one person was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown.

It is unclear what led up to the crash; however, firefighters said the victim was ejected from their vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.