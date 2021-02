SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 84 Eastbound is closed at Exit 28 due to a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Connecticut State Police are on scene investigating the crash. State police tell News 8 the call came in around 7 a.m.

#CTtraffic Interstate 84 Eastbound, Exit 28 in the town of Southington is closed. Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. #TroopH — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 20, 2021

Police report to expect delays if you are traveling in or around the area.

