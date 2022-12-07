MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash and subsequent fuel spill closed down lanes on I-84 eastbound in Manchester Wednesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred around 7:12 a.m., closing the three left lanes between Exits 62 and 63.

Photo courtesy state police

No injuries were reported, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is on-scene assisting with the spill.

Only the right lane remains open, state police said.

