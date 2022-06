WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor trailer crash closed lanes on I-84 east Wednesday morning in West Hartford.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between Exits 41 and 43 around 7:17 a.m.

The left and center lanes are closed, and there is congestion for more than four miles.

