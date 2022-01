Conn. (WTNH) – I-95 northbound in Greenwich is closed Friday morning due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

CT State police said the highway is closed between exits 5 and 6 due to the crash.

#CTTraffic I-95 northbound in the area of Exit 5-6, in Greenwich, is shutdown for a jackknifed tractor trailer. We ask that anyone traveling in the area please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2022

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

