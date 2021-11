ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A jackknife crash has caused the three right lanes to close on part of I-91 north Tuesday morning.

State Police expect the lanes to be closed for the next several hours. They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

No injuries were reported, according to State Police.

I91 northbound 1/2 mile prior to exit 24, the right 3 lanes of 4 are shut down due to a jackknifed TT. The lanes will be closed for the next several hours. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 16, 2021

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash happened between Exits 23 and 24.

No further details are available at this time.