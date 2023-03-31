Four lanes have been shut down on Interstate 95 North in New Haven Friday, according to officials.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four lanes have been shut down on Interstate 95 North in New Haven Friday, according to officials.

A one-car crash closed down multiple lanes between Exit 48 and 50, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

State police the lanes will remain closed while officers conducted a motor vehicle investigation near Exit 51.

State police are asking anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes and to plan for traffic delays.

No further information is available at this time.

