Left lane shut down on I-95 north in Guilford due to multi-vehicle crash

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane on I-95 north in the area of Exit 57 in Guilford is shut down due to a crash Monday afternoon.

State Police say they were notified of the crash at 2:03 p.m. The crash was reported to be blocking the left lane.

In a video of the crash sent into News 8, it appears a black sedan crashed into the back of a grey or silver pickup truck. Police are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The scene remains active at this time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.