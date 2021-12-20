Left lane shut down on I-95 north in Guilford due to multi-vehicle crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The left lane on I-95 north in the area of Exit 57 in Guilford is shut down due to a crash Monday afternoon.

State Police say they were notified of the crash at 2:03 p.m. The crash was reported to be blocking the left lane.

In a video of the crash sent into News 8, it appears a black sedan crashed into the back of a grey or silver pickup truck. Police are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The scene remains active at this time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Lane shut down on I-95 north in Guilford due to crash - Credit: Brian Langlois

News /

Stretch Your Dollar: Last-minute holiday shopping tips

News /

New COVID-19 testing options made available for CT residents

News /

New Haven leaders working to get residents vaccinated, saliva testing to be available in addition to nasal swab

News /

Homeowner's security camera catches Amazon driver throwing packages from truck - Credit: Marisa Gualtieri of Northford

News /

Elm City continues to push residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise in the state

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss